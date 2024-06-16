Chelsea now join the race to sign £14.8m striker who scored 30 goals in 30 apps this season

Chelsea have reportedly now joined the race to sign a striker who has scored 30 goals in 30 games in domestic competitions this season.

All the talk has been about Chelsea trying to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, and that one does still look to be on. Although, it has gone quiet in the last 24 hours so it makes you wonder whether Chelsea can agree a deal or not, and if not, are they now looking elsewhere? Or, is it a case of Chelsea now searching to bring in TWO more strikers this summer? Time will tell on all of that as we watch on and wait for things to unfold.

But until them, German outlet BILD are reporting that Chelsea are now in the race to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has had an incredible season in Bundesliga.

30 goals in 30 games

Guirassy knows where the net is

I mean, those stats are just insane no matter what league you are playing in, especially in a highly competitive professional league such as Bundesliga.

Guirassy has scored 30 goals in 30 games in all domestic competitions for his club this season, which really is jaw-dropping.

The 28-year-old would also not be an expensive signing at all and in fact, would be very cheap with his £14.8m release clause!

This really does look to be a bit of a no brainer for Chelsea, or at least, it is a much lower risk than Duran and many other options we have seen linked with the club for this window.

Guirassy is tall, has good link up, scores goals, has decent experience, is an international striker, has pace and power, and is a good all round option that Chelsea really should be all over in my opinion. Drop the Duran pursuit, and go and get yourselves a more established striker for the here and now.