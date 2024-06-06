Chelsea now interested in Manchester City striker who could leave this summer

Chelsea are reportedly now interested in signing a Manchester City striker who could well be open to leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

As we know, Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer, as we have been saying for a long time now.

Nicolas Jackson is the only number 9 they have in their squad, assuming Armando Broja is going to be sold on for pure profit as expected.

Chelsea need another striker and really, they have needed another one for a while now. Jackson looks very good, but he’s also still very raw. They need a more proven option to come in and a natural goalscorer.

So it looks like they might turn their attentions to a Manchester City striker this summer, if the latest report is to be believed.

Erling Haaland you say? No, not him. But another very good striker in the shape of Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea interested in Alvarez

🚨🇦🇷 Several clubs have approached Julián Álvarez, not only Atlético Madrid but also Paris Saint-Germain showing interest. No proposals or negotiations yet but several clubs keen, also from England. 🔵 Man City want to keep Julián, talks with his camp will follow about that. pic.twitter.com/YwoTPFMMFm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

According to journalist Uriel Lugt, Chelsea and PSG are interested in Julian Álvarez. Man City wants him to stay, but he wants to look for more minutes. No formal offers yet.

Alvarez has largely had to play backup to Haaland at City and it’s obvious that any player of that calibre will want more first team starts and more of a key role and really, he deserves to have that too.

This source isn’t the most high profile, so we will have to just take this with a pinch of salt right now. But seeing as Fabrizio Romano says that there are several big clubs in the Premier League now looking at Alvarez and Chelsea’s need to sign a top quality striker this summer, I think you can assume that it wont be long before more confirm Chelsea’s interest in Alvarez.