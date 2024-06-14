Chelsea now favourites to land big new signing with UCL clause not an issue

Chelsea are reportedly now favourites to land a big new signing this summer and even an apparent Champions League clause is not going to be an issue

You would have seen all the reports coming out last night from a variety of sources and outlets, it all went a bit mad for a good few hours with publications putting their different stories and takes out on it.

But there is no doubt that Chelsea are well in advance of trying to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this transfer window, and they are now pushing hard to get that done.

The situation seems complex though, and there is a complicated release clause that seems like it cannot just be triggered and the deal is done. There seems to be a lot more to it than that.

There’s been some talk that the clause has conditions meaning that only clubs in the Champions League can trigger it, and of course Chelsea are not in the UCL next season.

No issues there though

Olise could soon be leaving Palace

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea are confident they will NOT have to pay more for Michael Olise than a Champions League club after making contact with Crystal Palace over the winger.

A report from The Guardian also said there have been suggestions that the Michael Olise clause is higher for clubs not in the Champions League. However, a well-placed source claimed Chelsea would have an excellent chance of finalising personal terms with Olise if they could agree on a fee.

And as well as all of the above, the report from The Telegraph also says Chelsea are currently considered the favourites to sign Michael Olise should he leave Palace.

So, it sounds like Chelsea are confident of getting this one done and over the line soon, and what a signing Olise would be!