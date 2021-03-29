Chelsea not planning to sell Timo Werner or use him in Erling Haaland swap deal - Reuters

Chelsea’s plans to try to recruit a new striker this summer do not currently include selling Timo Werner or offering him as part of a big-money bid for Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund star Haaland is among Chelsea’s top targets, but they face stiff competition for the Norwegian from Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

That has resulted in speculation in Werner’s native Germany that Chelsea could include him as a sweetener in a bid to convince Dortmund to sell to them instead of any of their rivals.

But Telegraph Sport understands that is not a strategy that is currently under serious consideration at Chelsea, who have also not discussed selling Werner less than a year since he moved to England for £47.5million from RB Leipzig.

The unpredictable nature of the transfer market means it is impossible to categorically rule anything in or out, but Chelsea would only likely consider offering Werner as part of a bid for Haaland if Dortmund expressly insisted it was the only chance of completing a deal and even then Chelsea could still reject such a suggestion.

Similarly, a sale of Werner would only be countenanced if the 25-year-old expressed a desire to leave Stamford Bridge but the indications are currently that he wants to stay and fight for his place.

And with Olivier Giroud approaching the end of his contract and doubts hanging over the future of Tammy Abraham, who is yet to begin talks over an extension to his deal that has two years to run, Chelsea will know that giving up on Werner so soon could leave them short of competition in attacking areas.

Werner has scored only one goal in his last 20 Premier League games, but he has contributed valuable assists and won crucial penalties since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival as head coach.

Norway's striker Erling Haaland reacts after Turkey scored their third goal during the Group G of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier soccer match between Norway and Turkey - Shutterstock

The German international is a popular figure within the Chelsea squad and has also impressed club officials with his willingness to fulfill broadcast interview requests while going through a difficult period on the pitch.

Chelsea’s hopes of signing a new striker do not rest solely on winning the race for Haaland, with their former player, Romelu Lukaku, among those under consideration as an alternative option.

Lukaku almost returned to Chelsea before joining Manchester United and he has since confirmed himself to be one of the best out-and-out strikers in the world at Inter Milan.

Inter are currently top of the Serie A table, but the club’s perilous financial state may force them to consider offers for Lukaku, although the Belgian is said to be happy in Italy playing under former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

It is so far unclear how much input head coach Tuchel will have in Chelsea’s summer transfer business, given his current contract will only have one year remaining on it at the end of the season.

With his team fighting for a top four place in the Premier League and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Tuchel has claimed that he is not yet given any thought to Chelsea’s summer plans.