Chelsea Have No Intention Of Loaning Star To Interested Club

Chelsea have no intention of loaning striker Romelu Lukaku to Napoli and are sticking to a £38m buy-out clause, according to Sky Sports News.

Lukaku is expected to leave Chelsea again this summer following his loan spell at Roma in Italy.

New Napoli coach Antonio Conte is keen to bring the 31-year-old back to Serie A and a possible new loan to the southern Italian side has been floated as possible in some quarters.

Chelsea though have no intention of loaning Lukaku to Napoli and want the Italian club to trigger the striker’s buy-out clause of £38m.

It has been suggested that Napoli could only afford to pay the £38m fee that Chelsea are after if they sell talisman Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea are prepared to discuss Lukaku with clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere as they seek to offload him on a permanent basis.

Lukaku now has spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy, first with Inter and then at Roma.

The 31-year-old striker is in Belgium’s squad for Euro 2024 and it remains to be seen if any transfer could happen before the tournament gets going.