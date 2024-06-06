Chelsea, Newcastle & Villa sympathise with Manchester City’s legal case against the Premier League

Manchester City have launched a legal battle against the Premier League over the organisation’s commercial rules.

More than 10 clubs have reportedly provided information in support of the English league, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

But the Daily Mail claims that at least three clubs have sympathy for the Citizens’ position who seek to abolish the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all reportedly feel that City’s concerns about the commercial rules are valid.

The London giants, owned by a consortium of investors led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, have provided a statement which challenges the updated rules on APT, especially with regard to multi-club ownership.

The Lions’ co-owner Nassef Sawiris is said to be close to Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and he also isn’t happy with the imposed limits on spending.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have abstained in recent votes on the matter but they sympathise with the English champions as they are Saudi-owned and have a sponsorship deal with Saudi firm Sela.

The APT rules were designed to prevent clubs from inflating sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners in order to ensure fair competition.

Manchester City are not satisfied with the current system which they claim is based on ‘discrimination against Gulf ownership’.