Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern interested in Olise

Michael Olise is in the France squad for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris [Getty Images]

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have all contacted Crystal Palace to register their interest in signing Michael Olise.

Palace will only entertain offers of £60m or more for the 22-year-old winger.

Olise has a release clause worth in the region of £60m and any deal will be complex, with percentages due to his former club Reading, Olise himself and Palace.

Chelsea unsuccessfully attempted to sign him for a fee in the region of £35m last summer, thinking they had activated his release clause.

He joined Palace from Reading in 2021 but was in the Blues youth system before leaving aged 14.

Following Chelsea's interest the French Under-21 international signed a new four-year contract at Selhurst Park, lasting until 2027.

Olise has been picked in the France squad for the Paris Olympics, which start in July.

He scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Palace last season, having missed several games with a hamstring injury.