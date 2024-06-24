Chelsea narrow striker search down to two top targets - report

Chelsea are weighing up moves for Barcelona's Marc Guiu and Lille's Jonathan David as their search for a new striker nears a conclusion, a report has claimed.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new forward this transfer window and have been heavily linked with various different options.

BBC Sport write that Chelsea have most recently held internal discussions over both Guiu and David, who could prove to be cheaper than other strikers on the market.

Guiu's Barcelona contract contains a £5m release clause, while David is likely to cost less than £30m as he is heading into the last year of his deal at Lille.

18-year-old Guiu spent much of the 2023/24 season playing for Barcelona's youth side, though did score twice in seven games for the senior team.

David, meanwhile, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and Chelsea face competition from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for his signature. The 24-year-old registered 26 goals and nine assists in 49 games for Lille in 2023/24 and is currently competing at Copa America with Canada.

Chelsea have already failed in their bid to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid having seen a £34m offer rejected, while they have cooled their interest in Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy and Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

Though Duran is unlikely to head to Stamford Bridge, his Villa teammate, Omari Kellyman, is close to finalising a £19m move to Chelsea.

Kellyman's arrival will be wrapped up after Chelsea failed to sign Crystal Palace's Michael Olise due to a 'disagreement' regarding his salary and role, with the Frenchman on the verge of joining Bayern Munich instead.

The Blues tried to bring in Olise last summer by triggering a release clause in his contract but had to back away from a deal after being threatened with legal action by Crystal Palace over the manner of their approach.