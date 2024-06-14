Chelsea’s move for Michael Olise spells trouble for Tottenham’s transfer plans

Chelsea’s move to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise could complicate Tottenham Hotspur’s plans to raid the Eagles this summer.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Eberechi Eze, but their plan to lure the 25-year-old away from Selhurst Park could be thwarted if Olise leaves the club this summer.

Olise is attracting plenty of interest from several Premier League clubs. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest in the winger.

The Frenchman has a complicated release clause in his contract, but multiple reports suggest Palace value him at around £60-70 million.

Palace are likely to quote a similar fee to any side looking to sign Eze, but they’re highly unlikely to sell both players in the same transfer window.

Spurs are huge admirers of Eze and have been monitoring him for a while. The England international was in exceptional form for Palace during the 2023/24 season.

He bagged 11 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances and created seven big chances.

His nimble footwork, dribbling ability, creative prowess, and devastating eye for goal made him one of the most exciting players to watch in 2023/24.

When lining up alongside Olise, the pair are a nightmare for opponents to face. They helped Palace finish tenth in the Premier League after a rampant run-in, where they won six of their last seven games (D1).

Palace would ideally want to keep both their prized assets this summer, but they may be powerless to stop Olise from leaving the club, given his release clause.

If Olise secures an exit, Palace would be determined to keep Eze for at least one more season, forcing Tottenham to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcement.

Eze was linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City last summer, but nothing materialised.

His remarkable form for Palace earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2024 European Championship, and he’d be hoping to replicate his form with the Three Lions in Germany.

