Chelsea make move for Michael Olise – but £60m release clause is not straightforward

Michael Olise will be highly sought after by Premier League teams this summer - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Chelsea have contacted Crystal Palace over a move for Michael Olise as the Stamford Bridge club step up their attacking transfer plans.

Telegraph Sport this week revealed that Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, speaking with the Midlands club over a fee, and it has now emerged that contact has also been made over winger Olise.

Chelsea failed in a bid to sign Olise last summer and have now made their first move towards trying to secure a transfer this summer.

It is understood that Olise has a £60 million release clause in his Palace contract, although sources claim it is not straightforward and may only be able to be triggered by a Champions League club.

Manchester United are also thought to be interested in Olise, whose brother Richard, who is a defender, already plays for Chelsea. Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have been credited with making a check on him too.

Duran is understood to want to join Chelsea, who were interested in signing the Colombian in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher has insisted he is not thinking about his Chelsea future while he is preparing for England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Aston Villa have already expressed an interest in Gallagher, while Tottenham Hotspur would also like to sign the player.

But Gallagher, who has two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, said: “I have just been focusing on England, this is the most important thing right now for me, for the country and I just want to start the tournament now.

“I’m a Chelsea player right now and like I said I am just focused on England and the tournament.”

Asked whether or not he found dealing with uncertainty over his future difficult while he is on duty with England, Gallagher replied: “It is not difficult, I’m in a very privileged position to play for England and be at a tournament like this and I couldn’t be happier with the situation.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.