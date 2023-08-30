Chelsea make move for Man City striker Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has impressed for Manchester City, but may prefer to join a club where he can get more playing time - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Chelsea are making a late move to sign Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.

Mauricio Pochettino has signed off a move for the England Under-21 international with Chelsea hopeful of agreeing a deal with the Premier League champions in the next few days.

Palmer has been on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s team and City are close to making a decision on the future of the homegrown talent, who is keen for regular game time.

Chelsea have moved for the 21-year-old as he ticks the box of being Premier League-ready, after making 25 appearances last season in all competitions. Palmer has also scored in the Community Shield and Uefa Super Cup this season.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Palmer is believed to be driven by Joe Shields, their co-director of recruitment and talent, who has previously worked with City’s academy.

Pochettino is preparing for a late flurry of activity before Friday’s deadline and Chelsea have also considered a move to sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Barcelona’s Raphinha are other targets who have been on Chelsea’s list, but Palmer is now emerging as a serious option.

Manchester City are set to make a decision on his future in the next 24 hours. West Ham and Sheffield United have also shown interest in Palmer, who won the European Championship with England’s U21s this summer.

Meanwhile, City centre-half Taylor Harwood-Bellis is another academy product expected to move before Friday’s deadline.

Nottingham Forest have the England under-21 captain on a list of potential additions, while Championship clubs Leeds and Southampton are also keen on a loan deal.

It is understood that former City coach Enzo Maresca, now the manager of Leicester City, is now unlikely to sign him.