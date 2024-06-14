Chelsea midfielder ‘not in talks’ over swap deal for forward

Chelsea are not currently discussing Conor Gallagher as part of a potential swap deal with Aston Villa to sign Jhon Duran.

Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing Duran after an approach during the January transfer window and the two teams – each of whom have profit and sustainability concerns – are discussing a deal.

Villa value Duran in the region of £40m and Gallagher has been mentioned as an option to move in the opposite direction, given interest in the England international from Villa Park.

However, the 24-year-old is not currently involved in the negotiations with Gallagher keen to concentrate on Euro 2024 with England before a decision is made on his future.

It is understood that any deal for Duran would involve players in exchange, though Gallagher is not one of those on offer at present.

Aston Villa expressed interest in signing Armando Broja during the January transfer window and the Albanian is free to leave Chelsea, while an enquiry has been made regarding Ian Maatsen.

The latter spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and reached the Champions League final with the German side.

