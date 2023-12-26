Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino brutally honest as Blues boss admits to falling short of expectations

Mauricio Pochettino admits the Chelsea job is proving more difficult than he thought and that he has fallen short of his expectations.

The Argentine insists he believed the Blues could compete for the Premier League title at the beginning of the season, but they now seem certain to fall short.

A 2-1 defeat away at Wolves has left them tenth in the table, with Crystal Palace next visiting Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues are also 14 points behind the fourth place Manchester City and Pochettino admits his disappointment as Chelsea will soon reach the halfway point in the season.

"We knew it was going to be tough this year but never (this tough). Because of all the circumstances you are describing (injuries, suspensions), it makes the situation worse," Pochettino told reporters.

"Too many important players out. Too many circumstances going on from the start of the season that is out of our hands.

"But at the same time, it’s a good challenge. We are all disappointed because it’s Chelsea."

Christopher Nkunku scored on his Premier League debut at Molineux and the returning France international could help lift Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Still, Pochettino revealed he is only fit enough to play in a central position, having been out for four months with a knee injury, adding: "Because he’s coming back from injury, I think he’s best as a ten or a nine, more than from the left or right-hand side.

Big boost: Summer signing Christopher Nkunku is available for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"At the moment, to cope with the demand of the Premier League and what the team need, he is better in the middle positions."