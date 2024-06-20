Chelsea, Man Utd Should Be Ruled Out for Napoli Star Amid His Camp’s Exit Remarks, Expert Says

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent and father’s comments on Sunday fuel speculation about his potential departure. As a result, rumors are linking the 23-year-old to Paris Saint-Germain. However, could the Premier League get involved in the pursuit?

Recently, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation regarding Kvaratskhelia. If Napoli decides to be more open to a transfer for the Georgian winger, there will be no shortage of suitors vying for the player.

Kvaratskhelia made 45 total appearances this past 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists. The winger also played a major role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win. Nonetheless, his camp remarks that playing in the UEFA Champions League is important for him.

As a result, chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time Robin Bairner said on the latest episode of PSG Talk that if Kvaratskhelia wants to play Champions League football next season, it should rule out Chelsea and Manchester United.

“In terms of a Premier League team who might come out and sign him, just by a process of elimination, we’ve already mentioned that the Champions League is going to be a factor,” Bairner said. ” That probably means that Manchester United and Chelsea, who are obviously two of the most financially powerful teams in the league, aren’t going to be able to sign him.”

On Tuesday, Kvaratskhelia spoke to Sky Sports and noted that he will focus on his future after Georgia’s run in the Euros ends.

“I’m only focused on the Euros and giving my all in this tournament,” Kvaratskhelia said. “I am not thinking about the rest and everything that’s being said. After the Euro, I will decide about my future.”