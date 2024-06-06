Chelsea, Man Utd And Newcastle All Meet Representatives Of Schalke Talent

Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have met with the representatives of Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

Bayern Munich backed out of a deal to sign the teenage winger as they did not want to pay the release clause in his contract.

However, the midfielder is still expected to leave Schalke in the upcoming summer transfer window and has serious interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Schalke believe the chances of Ouedraogo staying at the club are diminishing with each passing day.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, his representatives have been frequently travelling to England.

They have been meeting officials from Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United to discuss a transfer.

All three Premier League clubs have an interest in Ouedraogo and are pushing to secure a deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

A decision has not been made yet but the midfielder is expected to take a call on his future in the coming weeks.