Chelsea and Man United face PSG competition for centre-back

Chelsea and Manchester United face competition from Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

Tapsoba is a transfer target for the Premier League duo after an excellent season at Leverkusen, who won a maiden Bundesliga title without losing a game under Xabi Alonso.

The 25-year-old ranked third in Germany’s top tier for carrying distance, fifth for passes into the final third and eighth for percentage of dribblers tacked, with his progression in possession and defensive anticipation having attracted admirers from England.

Tottenham considered a bid for the Burkina Faso international in January before turning their attention to Radu Dragusin, while both Chelsea and Manchester United have shortlisted Tapsoba this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that PSG have now entered the race for his services, however, as the French champions look to strengthen at centre-back.

Leverkusen will be reluctant to lose Tapsoba amid continued interest from Bayern Munich in fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah. The latter has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the BayArena and is keen on the move to Munich, though the two teams remain apart in their valuation of the player.

Leverkusen are expected to trigger the €25m release clause in the contract of Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton as a replacement, with the German double winners leading Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign the Germany international.

