‘Chelsea made clear their stance’ in one transfer saga this summer reports Romano

Chelsea have reportedly made their stance clear in one potential transfer saga this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano this weekend.

We know there are going to be plenty of transfer situations and rumours bubbling up over the next weeks and months, and we know that Chelsea are going to be well and truly involved in many of these stories, sagas, and dramas.

As a Chelsea fans, it might be time to strap in and get ready for another bumpy ride of a long summer transfer window coming up!

Chelsea have some situations to deal with and also some players who they want to sell, one of them is wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea are desperate to get the flop striker off their books now and away from the club on a permanent move, and it seems like Lukaku himself is also desperate to get away from any association with Chelsea. It will be a mutual break up that all sides will be pleased to see happen.

Lukaku NOT available for another loan

Lukaku will never wear a Chelsea shirt again

Another loan move for Lukaku will not be good for anyone in this story apart from perhaps interested clubs who do not want to pay the required fee to land him.

But for Chelsea and for Lukaku, a permanent move away is the only way forward now and they both need that.

And on this, Fabrizio Romano says: ‘Chelsea made clear their stance to Napoli about Romelu Lukaku: no plans for loan move.

‘Chelsea insist on the £38m exit clause, believing the only way for Napoli would be to proceed if they sell Victor Osimhen.

‘Chelsea are also ready to look at other clubs’ interest including Saudi.’

So it looks like pay the fee required or don’t get your man for Antonio Conte and Napoli.