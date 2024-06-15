“Chelsea have made an approach at a pretty high level” – Blues hone in on main summer target

Chelsea have made a “pretty high level” approach to Crystal Palace as they continue their pursuit of Michael Olise according to reports.

The Blues are pushing hard to secure the signing of the 22-year-old winger having seen a move collapse last summer despite activating his then £35m release clause.

Olise subsequently signed a new deal at Palace which saw his release clause increased to somewhere in the region of £60m, although it’s believed to be a complex clause to activate.

Having seen the deal collapse last summer the Blues have returned once again and are reportedly leading the race to sign the Frenchman, although a host of other clubs remain interested.

It’s not just Chelsea who have contacted Palace, as German giants Bayern Munich and Newcastle have also been in touch with the Eagles in regards to a move for Olise.

The Blues put a lot of ground work in last summer and personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, with Olise seeking a quick resolution to his future with the winger set to represent France at the Olympics next month.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has added some more details on Chelsea’s pursuit of Olise, and described their approach to Palace as “pretty high level.”

“Chelsea have made an approach at a pretty high level I’m told, club-to-club, to sign him from Crystal place,” he told Sky Sports.

“Chelsea are realistic about their prospects of trying to do a deal, but lots of other clubs are interested in signing him as well.

“They tried to sign him last summer as well but he ended up signing a new four-year contract at Crystal Palace.

“If the money is right Crystal Palace, I sense, would be willing to let him go, Chelsea are very, very interested.

“They have made the first move, but they have lots of competition from other clubs.”

It would be a huge coup if Chelsea could pull off a deal for Olise given the players quality and a lack of Champions League football at the club, but there’s no denying the Blues are stacked in the wide areas so someone would more than likely have to leave.