Chelsea’s Lukaku stalls Saudi talks in wait for Napoli

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku is stalling with interested Saudi Arabian clubs as he waits for Napoli to pull off a deal.

The 31-year-old Belgian striker spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Roma, where he picked up 21 goals and four assists across 47 appearances, continuing to perform well in the Italian topflight. No buy clause was included in his move, so he returned to the Blues this month.

Chelsea have no intention of retaining Lukaku and are now hoping to sell him on a definitive transfer this summer, setting a circa €43m price tag on the striker. With Antonio Conte arriving at Napoli, a move to the Campania capital has emerged as a realistic possibility.

Lukaku stalls Saudi clubs

Page 35 of today’s Tuttosport details how Lukaku is currently hitting the breaks with interested Saudi Arabian clubs as he waits to see if Napoli can find a deal with Chelsea, wanting to be reunited with Conte.

In the meantime, the Partenopei have requested information about Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, Girona’s Artem Dovbyk and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez.