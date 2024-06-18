Chelsea looking at ‘former stopper’ and could still sell player expected to stay

Chelsea looking at ‘former stopper’ and could still sell player expected to stay

Chelsea are looking at one of their former players according to a report today, and they could then still sell one of their current players who has been expected to stay this season.

As we know, Chelsea have been looking at many different options for different positions on the pitch – with the priority being up top.

But they could also still look at the other end of the pitch as well, with the goalkeeper situation still not being clear despite reports some weeks ago now claiming that Robert Sanchez will not be sold by Chelsea and they will be looking to keep hold of him moving forward.

However, according to our writer Simon Phillips writing in his latest Substack column on his own site, Sanchez could still be sold by Chelsea this summer window.

Sanchez could depart

Chelsea could look to bring Marcin Bulka back

Chelsea will be very tempted to listen to offers for Sanchez, and they could then replace him with a former goalkeeper.

Phillips writes: ‘Enzo Maresca wanted to be fair to the current goalkeepers and have a look at them in pre-season. Maresca and Chelsea are prepared to give Robert Sanchez a chance to continue at the club.

‘However, that does not mean he is definitely staying. The goalkeeper situation is one that Chelsea could still be actioned a bit later in the transfer window, and Sanchez could still be sold if an offer came in.

‘Chelsea are still eyeing new goalkeepers, and SPTC sources have confirmed other reports that former stopper Marcin Bulka is one being looked at. Many are in agreement at Chelsea that Bulka would be a top option should they wish to sign a new stopper this summer.’

This one sounds intriguing, and I am sure Chelsea fans would agree. Bulka is a really top goalkeeper and he’s certainly better than Sanchez.