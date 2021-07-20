Fulham's English goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (R) punches away a cross during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London - Chelsea looking at former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as potential third-choice cover - GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea are looking at former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as potential third-choice cover in that position for their first team squad this coming season.

The European champions have a vacancy with the departure of Willy Caballero, 39, the previous third-choice, whose contract expired at the start of last month, and so too former academy boy, and career loanee, Jamal Blackman, 27, who is out of contract after 15 years’ association with Chelsea.

Bettinelli, 29, was a regular starter on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season from September onwards. Previously he lost his place in the Fulham team in 2018 and since then has been out of contention for the No 1 spot at the club he joined as a 14-year-old. He is now a free agent. A former England Under-21 international he would be an option behind the squad’s first-choice Edouard Mendy and his back-up, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Marcus Bettinelli of Fulham and Kevin McDonald of Fulham celebrate on the pitch following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley - GETTY IMAGES

Bettinelli’s Premier League experience is limited to seven games in the 2018-2019 season for Fulham. Chelsea’s only other senior goalkeeper is 21-year-old academy-produced goalkeeper Jamie Cumming who had a successful loan at League Two club Stevenage last season.