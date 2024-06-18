Chelsea loanees hope for big chance

[Getty Images]

Chelsea duo Andrey Santos and Angelo Gabriel have been told to prepare for the the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

The Brazilians both spent last season on loan at Strasbourg, Chelsea's partner club in France.

Santos, 19, is believed to have a good chance of making the squad of new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who is keen to use the tour to look at loanees and youngsters.

The Italian has given feedback on each player, including those in the academy, but is not involved in the day-to-day transfer activity at Stamford Bridge.

Angelo, also 19, was signed from Santos last summer for £13m but faces an uncertain future after Chelsea were given permission to speak to Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.