Chelsea loan stars destined for a huge 2024 as investment in youngsters continues

Chelsea have deeper reserves of young talent than perhaps any other club in Europe and will be hoping 2024 is the year many come good.

The Blues used the most players in the Premier League in 2023, had the youngest bench this season and had the third-youngest average age of their starting XI.

Here, Standard Sport takes a look at three Chelsea youngsters out on loan who are poised for a big 2024…

The 19-year-old midfielder is certain to be recalled from Nottingham Forest unless Nuno Espirito Santo surprisingly gives him a more prominent role.

Santos has made just two appearances and played only 97 minutes since moving to Forest in the summer

Andre Santos has seen opportunities limited at Nottingham Forest (Getty Images)

Chelsea undoubtedly made a mistake sending one of their brightest talents to a Premier League club lacking stability and with so many midfielders on their books.

But Santos, a one-time Brazil international, remains a top talent, and if Chelsea are proactive they should be able to find him another loan move so he does not waste the next six months as well.

Cesare Casadei

The 20-year-old midfielder is only being rotated in and out of the Leicester team but is getting a great education under manager Enzo Maresca.

Leicester are dominating the Championship and giving Casadei a taste of winning football.

The Italy Under-21 international has had some involvement in all but three matches at the King Power Stadium but needs to add more goals and assists to start more often.

Gabriel Slonina is out on loan (AP)

Gabriel Slonina

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined Chelsea last year, but after six months in the Under-23s he is challenging himself on his first European adventure at KAS Eupen.

Some heavy defeats in their relegation battle in the top flight have not been ideal but his manager Florian Kohfeldt has praised him as both confident and calm beyond his years.