Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United see target pen renewal – €40m release clause in place

Villarreal appear to have secured the future of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, with the Danish international penning a new five-year deal at La Ceramica.

Jorgensen competed for the number one spot with Pepe Reina last season, but won it this year, and continued to impress. Enough to attract the eyes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United, as per Relevo. His contract is extended from 2027 to 2029, and no doubt includes a reasonable pay rise.

Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has penned a new five-year deal with the club amid Premier League interest from #LFC, #NUFC and #ChelseaFC.pic.twitter.com/kLcqEpa3m7 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 13, 2024

It is not definitive though either. The €40m release clause in his contract has remained, and certainly any of the sides mentioned could find the money if they were decided on his quality. Jorgensen recently commented that he would discuss the best for him and Villarreal if ‘a good offer’ arrived.

After the exit of Reina, Villarreal have been linked with Olympique Marseille goalkeeper Ruben Blanco, but it is thought that he would be more of a back-up option. As it stands, it looks as if Jorgensen will be in goal for the foreseeable – or at least until someone is bold enough to put the right amount of money on the table.