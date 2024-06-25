Chelsea-linked Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu posts cryptic social media message

The latest social media activity on the part of Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu has turned heads on Tuesday evening.

This comes after the 18-year-old dropped a fresh hint that he is all set to move on.

Frontman Guiu, of course, has seen his name take its place centre stage in the headlines across all of Europe over the last 48 hours.

As much comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the Spaniard was locked in talks with Premier League giants Chelsea, over a move to London.

Guiu’s current contract in Catalunya contains a release clause set at just €6 million, with the brass at Chelsea having identified as much as a market opportunity too tempting to pass up on.

Barcelona, for their part, have been working for some time to tie the Spaniard down to fresh terms, featuring a new big-money release clause.

But Guiu, and his representatives, have evidently found themselves unconvinced by such discussions…

Amid mounting claims that his Stamford Bridge switch is now just a matter of details from completion, the young attacker, in turn, took to social media on Tuesday evening.

And his cryptic post on Instagram has since turned heads, with Guiu having unveiled the following quote:

‘God is making a way’

Conor Laird | GSFN