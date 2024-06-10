Chelsea’s Levi Colwill a target for Bayern Munich

Sky Germany reports that Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill is a target for Bayern Munich this summer if they cannot sign Jonathan Tah.

Bayern’s target for centre-back this summer is Tah but a decision on his future is unlikely to be made until after the Euros and Bayer Leverkusen are looking to keep him at the club. So, if Bayern fail to sign the Germany international they will look towards Colwill.

Colwill is Bayern’s top alternative for the centre-back positions, especially due to the fact that he is left-footed. A type of centre-back that Bayern currently do not possess.

While for Chelsea, the sale of Colwill will help them when it comes to PSR rules in the Premier League, due to the fact that he is a product of the club’s youth academy and would be sold as pure profit.

It can also not be ruled out that both Tah and Colwill will join Bayern in the summer. However, it could be assumed that a current centre-back would have to leave in the summer. Sky Germany reports that this is likely to be Matthijs de Ligt, whose salary is said to be €15m a year and he is seen as too injury-prone.

GGFN | Jack Meenan