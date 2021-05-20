Chelsea and Leicester charged after Stamford Bridge fracas

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
Chelsea and Leicester have been charged by the Football Association following the ugly scenes towards the end of their match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Players and staff from both teams squared up to each other after Ricardo Pereira’s challenge on Ben Chilwell.

An FA statement read: “Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute.

“Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC both have until Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to provide their respective responses.”

Chelsea won the match 2-1 to boost their Champions League bid and knock Leicester out of the top four.

