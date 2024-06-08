Chelsea legend shares what the Blues must do to bridge the gap to Manchester City

Chelsea legend shares what the Blues must do to bridge the gap to Manchester City

Blues legend Frank Lampard has shared what he feels the club need to do in order to close the gap to Manchester City.

The Blues have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, their fourth permanent appointment since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in 2022.

Maresca will be under pressure to get Chelsea back into the Champions League and bring silverware to Stamford Bridge.

What do Chelsea need to catch City?

Following a 12th placed finish in the 2022/2023 season Chelsea significantly improved in the last campaign with Mauricio Pochettino guiding the Blues to a top six finish, the Carabao Cup final and an FA Cup semi final.

It was a definitely a step in the right direction for the club, with the Blues only missing out on Champions League football by six points, but the club still remain a long way from challenging at the top of the Premier League table.

Lampard has called for patience and stability at Chelsea.

Lampard, who himself is no stranger to the pressure and expectation at Chelsea having played for and managed the club feels the Blues desperately need stability, and for the manager to be given time.

“It will be interesting to see because the levels where Manchester City have got to, obviously over a long period of time with great coaching and great players, and Arsenal now, great recruitment now and great coaching, giving the coach time and those things,” he told talkSPORT.

“That’s the difference, that’s where the club (Chelsea) really probably needs that little bit of stability, and the players to develop and recruit the right way and close the gap.”

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea legend shares what the Blues must do to bridge the gap to Manchester City

8th Jun 2024, 06:27am

AC Milan director in London for meetings over Armando Broja and another depressed asset

7th Jun 2024, 09:00pm

Enzo Maresca gives green light to “dead” transfer which is now done deal

7th Jun 2024, 07:59pm

The Blues will certainly need to make some signings in the window to further strengthen the squad ahead of Maresca’s first season in charge.

Chelsea have already completed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, and have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, whilst a surprise move for City’s Julian Alvarez can’t be ruled out.