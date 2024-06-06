Chelsea Take Lead? The Blues Show Interest in Man City Star Amid PSG Enquiry

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be seeking to leave the Premier League club to become a starting No. 9. As a result, there are clubs keen on the Argentine as rumors are beginning to swirl about which teams could be looking to make an offer.

The 24-year-old made 54 appearances across all competitions last season for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists. With this production, Álvarez likely aims to secure the starting position as a No. 9 rather than settling for being merely a luxury substitute or rotational starter.

On Wednesday, reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are one of the teams interested in Álvarez. The latest information regarding the Manchester City goal scorer comes from TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul, who reports that out of all the Premier League clubs, it’s Chelsea that have an interest in the player.

Moreover, Edul notes that PSG have also made an enquiry on the striker. A recent report from FOX Sports Argentina’s Veronica Brunati reports that Manchester City are asking for €80 million if Álvarez decides to move on, but so far, no clubs have made any official offers.

Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea are unable to meet the €80 million price tag. However, there’s one club that stands out as capable of paying such a fee and is currently in the market for a striker: PSG.