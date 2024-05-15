Chelsea to land £5m Eden Hazard bonus despite player’s retirement

Eden Hazard was sold to Real Madrid in 2019 for a £130 million package - Getty Images/Helios de la Rubia

Chelsea will land a £5 million bonus from Eden Hazard’s deal to Real Madrid after the Spaniards reached the Champions League final – despite the player’s retirement from football seven months ago.

Hazard was sold to Real in 2019 for a £130 million package with more than £40 million in add-ons dependent on performance, with the latest triggered after Carlo Ancelotti’s team got past Bayern Munich to get within one victory of being crowned European champions.

Real and Hazard reached an agreement to terminate his contract last summer and he announced his retirement in October, although the terms of his transfer after leaving Stamford Bridge remain valid.

While the amount banked by Chelsea will be small in comparison to transfer fees in the current market, the windfall is still welcomed by Hazard’s former club as they, like others, look to comply with the Premier League’s profit-and-sustainability rules.

Hazard’s deal to the Santiago Bernabeu has been long hailed as one of the best pieces of business in the transfer market, with Chelsea receiving around £88 million up front for the Belgium international who was 28 at the time.

The rest of the fee was made up of achievable bonuses, such as Madrid reaching major European finals, despite Hazard himself struggling for fitness and regular games during his time in Spain. He played just 54 La Liga matches during his four seasons at Real, where he won the Champions League in 2022 but was an unused sub against Liverpool in the final.

Chelsea can certainly claim to have had Hazard for his best years, with the £32 million signing from Lille winning two Premier League titles and two Europa Leagues during his seven years in West London.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” said Hazard, when he retired in October. “I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. Thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.”

