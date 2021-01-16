Chelsea’s Lampard details Mount brilliance, says Pulisic ‘always a threat’

It’s fitting that Mason Mount scored the lone goal of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over 10-man Fulham on Saturday, and not only because it eased pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Mount is a Lampard-favorite but he was no-doubt a target of admiration for all Chelsea supporters Saturday as the clear Man of the Match from the win.

Even before he scored, Mount was one of very few threats for Chelsea as Lampard opted to play veterans Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, and Cesar Azpilicueta and ask youngsters Mount and Christian Pulisic to drive the bus.

While Pulisic had moments, it wasn’t the American’s best day as he started his sixth-straight PL match. He’s gone 90 minutes in five of the six outings and 84 in the other.

Mount was wonderful with seven key passes and the lone goal on a 91 percent passing day.

“He has been very, very good for us in the past year, this year,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “He is a big example of why I talk about youth. Mason turned 22 years old last week, the age I came to Chelsea at. I wasn’t blowing the world away in my first way my first year or so, Mason already has so many games under his belt.

“Across our frontline, we’ve got Christian Pulisic, similar age bracket. Kai Havertz, similar age bracket, Callum Hudson-Odoi, younger age bracket. Tammy, Timo, they’re all young.”

Lampard says he’ll continue to have problems choosing a front three for as long as he’s got depth between Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Hudson-Odoi.

“Hakim obviously gives us something different and was outstanding when fit,” Lampard said. “Christian is always a threat. When I have the three, there is one who maybe can’t start the game. But they must then come on and impact the game. Generally, a winger is where you make your changes.”

