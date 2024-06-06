Chelsea Keen On Signing This Wolves Player: What Will He Bring To The Club?

Max Kilman started his professional career at Fulham andHe performed well in the U23 side which resulted in him earning a spot in the first team. Over the years, he has established himself as a pivotal figure at the club.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on September 30, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Kilman is 6-foot-4 and plays as a centre-back. He is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and likes to play long passes. He also drives the play forward in an aggressive manner whenever needed. Good at blocking the shot, the veteran is a quality pick.

The 27-year-old featured in 44 games this season and found the back of the net twice. He averaged 1.2 tackles, 1 interception, and 4.6 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

Chelsea have had a below-par campaign where they managed to finish in sixth position in the Premier League points table. Hence, they are under pressure to build a strong unit for next season in order to give a better fight for trophies.

Defence is one section where they struggled badly in this term and signing a quality centre-back should be their priority going into the summer transfer window. It became more important after the departure of Thiago Silva, who was a key player over the years.

The Blues must comply with financial guidelines, meaning they cannot overspend in the summer. Therefore, getting Kilman at a reasonable rate will help them secure upgrades at other positions.