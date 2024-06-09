Chelsea Are Keen On Signing This Everton Star: Good Move By The Blues?

Chelsea have been linked with multiple strikers as they look to secure more goals up front next season. The latest on the list is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whom the former club want to add to their ranks, as per

Everton’s English striker #09 Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

Calvert-Lewin is an integral part of their current setup. He featured in 38 games this season, netting eight goals and providing three assists. He averaged 2.3 shots, 0.7 key passes, and 0.5 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The English forward is a typical old-fashioned striker. He tries to position himself in between two centre-backs and physically dominate the defenders. He is good at aerial duels because of his strength but lacks a bit of playmaking.

Is Dominic Calvert-Lewin good enough to play for Chelsea?

Chelsea were heavily linked to highly-rated striker Victor Osimhen but seems like they have dropped the plan due to large cost. Hence, they have turned their attention to other viable targets. One of them is Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin is physically strong forward, a trait that the Blues are impressed with. The player has only a year left on his contract with Everton. If he refuses to sign a renewal or demand heavy wages, the Toffees would be willing to sell him.

It was reported that Everton want around £60 million for the 27-year-old striker. Chelsea are unlikely to spend that much and will only sign him if he comes cheaply. They already have Nicolas Jackson, who has done decently well this season.