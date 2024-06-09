Chelsea Keen On Signing Bringing This OGC Nice Star Back: Good Decision By The Club?

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. According to L’Equipe, the Premier League club have identified OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka as a viable target and want to add him to their ranks.

Marcin Bulka rose through the ranks of Chelsea academy but failed to progress there. As a result, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he was loaned out to a couple of clubs. Finally, he arrived at Nice in the summer of 2021 and made his move permanent after a season.

Nice’s Polish goalkeeper #01 Marcin Bulka reacts during the French L1 football match between Montpellier Herault SC and OGC Nice at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, southern France, on November 10, 2023. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bulka has been a solid performer for the Ligue 1 side. He featured in 38 games this season and managed to keep 18 clean sheets while conceding only 35 goals. He has established himself as one of the best stoppers in the French league.

The Polish goalkeeper is a modern-day goalkeeper who is reliable in one one-on-one situations. He has strong hands and crazy reflexes, allowing him to block shots from all ranges. He also likes to initiate attacks and commands his area really well.

Chelsea are interested in signing a goalkeeper in the summer as Robert Sanchez has failed to impress after a big summer last summer. His performance was so below-par that he had to be benched towards the business end and Djorde Petrovic took the charge between the sticks.

However, the Blues understand that Petrovic isn’t the ideal man if they wish to fight for trophies next season. Hence, the club are looking for a new stopper in the market. The English club have been linked to multiple names over the past few weeks but they might not be able to sign them due to financial struggles.

Hence, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Marcin Bulka, who shouldn’t cost too much. The 24-year-old is a quality player and can make an instant impact upon his arrival. If he settles well in the Premier League, he could be a long-term solution.