Chelsea Keen On Signing This Atletico Madrid Star: What Will He Bring?

Samu Omorodion came through the ranks of the Granada youth setup but was lured away by Atletico Madrid last summer. He was then loaned away to Alaves so that he could develop his game further. His impressive stint with the latter side has caught the attention of many.

Omorodion made good progress this season where he featured in 36 games and netted nine goals apart from an assist. He averaged 1.9 shots, 0.5 key passes, and 0.6 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Spanish forward is a nightmare for the defenders due to his physical strength. He is effective at holding the ball to allow teammates to run into the spaces to exploit. He is incredible at winning aerial duels and also takes shots from long-range.

Should Chelsea really sign Samu Omorodion?

Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker who can compete with Nicolas Jackson. The club suffered a blow when Benjamin Sesko decided to stay at RB Leipzig for next season. While Victor Osimhen’s pursuit is very expensive, the club have been linked to Jhon Duran, who should cost around £40m.

Hence, the Blues have turned their focus towards Samu Omorodion. However, the option is quite surprising as the 20-year-old is a quality player with great traits but he still has a lot to improve. With no Premier League experience, he might not find it easy to adapt to the competitive league.

Moreover, Atletico Madrid have valued the striker somewhere around €80m. The price is too much considering the fact that the player has yet to prove himself and show consistency. Therefore, Chelsea must look for name rather than taking uncalculated risk in this deal.