Chelsea Join Race To Sign This Crystal Palace Star: What Will He Bring?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux on May 11, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Eze did a decent job in this term and helped his side retain their Premier League spot. He scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 31 games. He averaged 2.9 shots, 2 key passes, and 2.6 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The English attacker mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but can operate on both wings. He has good dribbling skills and can shoot from long range. He is also accurate with his passes and has the ability to score from set-pieces.

Not an easy signing for Chelsea

Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, who links up well with the midfield and the offensive line. He has had a great season but that wasn’t enough for the team to fight for the prestigious trophies. Hence, the club want to add depth to the unit.

The arrival of Eberechi Eze will allow the new manager to rotate the players well. He can be used on the wings and help the team create more opportunities in the final third. Being a proven campaigner, he could make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues should offer a lucrative offer on the table to convince Crystal Palace, who would try to hold onto the player. On the other hand, the former side also need to beat Tottenham Hotspur as they are interested in luring away the talented player as well.