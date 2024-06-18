Chelsea Join Race For This Bundesliga Star Striker: What Will He Bring?

Guirassy finished second to Harry Kane as the most goal scorer in the Bundesliga. He smashed 30 goals and provided three assists in 30 games. He averaged 3.1 shots, 1.7 key passes, and 0.5 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Guinean striker smartly drags the centre-backs to wide positions to create space in the middle. With the ball, he has good holding abilities, and dribbling skills, and is obviously effective with finishes. The player is also good in aerial duels, making him a complete striker.

An upgrade of Nicolas Jackson?

Chelsea are looking to sign someone who can compete with Nicolas Jackson for the striker role. Jackson did decently well but missed too many chances to be called reliable. Hence, the club want to secure a prominent name who can help in scoring more goals.

The Blues were heavily linked to Victor Osimhen but they aren’t willing to trigger his massive release clause. On the other hand, the club suffered another blow when target Benjamin Sesko decided to stay at RB Leipzig next season.

Hence, Chelsea have turned their eyes towards Serhou Guirassy, who had a good season recently. The player is clinical around the penalty box and also links up well with teammates. His experience will also be helpful in the offensive run.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old has a release clause of just £15m, which makes him a lucrative find. However, the Blues will have to beat the likes of Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan to get his signature.