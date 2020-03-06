Chelsea issue positive injury update on Pulisic

Chelsea finally have a positive injury update on USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Hurrah!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pulisic, 21, last played for Chelsea on Jan. 1 as he suffered a nasty adductor injury in training.

Frank Lampard has given plenty of updates on the fitness of the American winger in recent weeks and not many of them have been positive. The latest was.

“Actually we just had an in-house game which Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] and Pulisic took part in. Great to see Pulisic playing but he is short on match fitness. It is a big step forward. Ruben is trying to find match fitness,” Lampard said.

Chelsea host Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive game in their battle for a top four finish.

With Man United and Wolves breathing down their necks, Chelsea’s form over the last few months has been terrible compared to their fast start to the season.

The Blues have made it through to the FA Cup quarterfinals (where they will travel to Leicester City) after beating Liverpool in midweek and although they look likely to exit the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, a top four finish and an FA Cup final appearance would be a good first season in charge for Lampard and his young players.

There’s no coincidence that Chelsea’s poor run has coincided with Pulisic’s absence as the American winger was finding his stride in the fall and his creativity and direct running gave Chelsea something different in the final third. With Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi out injured, Chelsea will be keen to have Pulisic back as soon as possible and he may be fit enough for a place on the bench this weekend or next.

Lampard and Chelsea have admitted they’ve missed Pulisic and the Pennsylvanian native pushed hard to come back sooner than expected but suffered a setback in February.

Story continues

With big games coming up against top four rivals between now and the end of the season, Pulisic will be hoping to finish the season strong after a injury-hit first season in the Premier League.

Chelsea issue positive injury update on Pulisic originally appeared on NBCSports.com