Chelsea interested in re-signing OGC Nice’s Marcin Bulka

Marcin Bulka (24) came through the academy set-up at Chelsea without ever making an appearance for the first team. However, he may yet get his chance to do so. According to L’Équipe, the Premier League side are showing interest in the OGC Nice goalkeeper

Bulka, in his first season as a No.1 in his professional career, certainly made an impression. He was a big contributor to Le Gym’s defensive record, the best in Ligue 1 and the fourth best in Europe’s top five divisions. Whilst he sought to commit his future to the club as the season drew to a close, his remaining at the Allianz Riviera is not unconditional.

According to L’Équipe, the Poland international wishes to quadruple his current salary (€55,000 per month), however, Nice are only offering to (almost) triple it. Les Aiglons are keen to extend Bulka’s stay, with the shotstopper’s current contract expiring in 2026.

Nice may face a fight to retain him with former club Chelsea, as well as Serie A side AC Milan keen to acquire his services this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle