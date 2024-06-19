Chelsea Interested In Signing This Napoli Star: What Will He Bring To The Outfit?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrived at Napoli in the summer of 2022 from Dinamo Batumi. In a short time, he earned the faith of the management with his impressive performances. His continued exploits on the field helped him cement his spot in the lineup.

Despite Napoli’s below-par campaign in the 2023-24 season, Kvaratskhelia managed to stand out. He featured in 45 games, netting 11 goals and providing nine assists. He averaged 3.4 shots, 1.9 key passes, and 3 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

Kvaratskhelia plays on the left wing and likes to cut towards the goal to create chances. He is technically sound and has good abilities on the ball. He can dribble, play short passes, provide through balls or shoot from a long range.

Chelsea struggled to score goals frequently in the recently concluded season. Hence, they want to reinforce their offensive line as they look to fight for all trophies next season. In line with that target, the pursuit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be a good move.

Kvaratskhelia’s addition will add a lot of value, depth and flexibility to the attacking line. As he is a natural winger with incredible abilities on the ball, his creativity in the final third will be crucial. The 23-year-old has still room to improve and can be a long-term investment.

The winger and his agent have already expressed their interest in leaving Napoli before the next season kicks in. However, the Blues will have to negotiate a deal with the Italian club alongside beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race.

One thing that can go against Chelsea is that they don’t have a Champions League berth for next season. Reportedly, the player wants to keep playing in the prestigious competition.