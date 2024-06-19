Chelsea Interested In Signing This Bologna Star: What Will He Bring To The Club?

Chelsea Interested In Signing This Bologna Star: What Will He Bring To The Club?

Riccardo Calafiori is a Roma youth product who moved to Basel in the summer of 2022. However, the very next season, he returned to Serie A and signed up for his current employer Bologna. He showcased excellent performers in his first season.

Calafiori emerged as one of the best defenders in the league and has attracted interest from multiple European clubs. He featured in 37 games, scoring twice and ended up assisting five goals. He averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 2.4 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The Italian defender is versatile and adapts to different playing formations. He is strong, fast, and a tough defender to pass by. He anticipates the threats really well and remains focused under pressure situation. Passing, aerial domination, and tackles are some other traits of the player.

A long solution for Chelsea?

Chelsea are actively looking for a quality defender in the market as Thiago Silva has left the club as a free agent. The Brazilian was an integral part of the team and a star performer. Hence, it won’t be easy for anyone to fill the big shoes.

However, Riccardo Calafiori has the ability to perform their duties to near perfection. As a defender, he has all the qualities required to succeed in the Premier League. He is just 22 years old, meaning there is also room for improvement.

If the Italian continues to improve his game, he could be a long-term solution to the defensive woes. The Blues will have to spend a minimum of €35 million to get his signature. However, it won’t be easy as the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on hiring the youngster.