Chelsea interest in two strikers has ‘increasingly gone cold’ as other targets now considered

Chelsea interest in two strikers has ‘increasingly gone cold’ as other targets now considered

Chelsea’s interest in signing two strikers that have been heavily reported on recently has ‘increasingly gone cold’ as they turn to other targets now, according to a report last night.

Chelsea have been linked with many potential new strikers as the search for a priority position continues this month, and we continue to basically see a new name mentioned every single day right now. They are clearly still considering all of their options and which striker they want to bring in.

Jhon Duran from Aston Villa was a striker who was consistently mentioned for the last couple of weeks, but it looks like that link, as well as another, is now over for now.

No Duran, No Guirassy

Chelsea cool interest in Duran and Guirassy

According to The BBC, Chelsea interest in Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart, and Jhon Duran of Aston Villa, has increasingly gone cold.

This is because they are now turning their attentions to some other names apparently.

The report goes on to claim that Chelsea are internally discussing their next move in the striker market with interest in both Lille striker Jonathan David and Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu.

The Blues have asked for conditions on signing the forwards, having attempted a swap deal to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and seeing a £34m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

Guirassy to me just makes too much sense, with a release clause of around £15m. But I guess he is just too old and too experienced for Chelsea chiefs, who just like to buy young teenagers!

David is a more experienced option of course, but although he is a proven goalscorer, he lacks the physical profile that I believe Chelsea need up top and also, he is a little underwhelming for me.

Guiu, if signed, would surely head out on loan and not be the answer yet.