Chelsea injury update: Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Robert Sanchez latest news and return dates

When it comes to Chelsea and injuries, it doesn't rain but it pours.

Sunday's defeat at Everton left more than a sour taste in fans' mouth as they witnessed fresh blows for Reece James, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella impact an already depleted team.

That would be bad enough, were Chelsea not already waiting on the debuts of Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, who have not been seen since signing in the summer.

A 12-man injury list extends to long-term absentees including Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana.

Here is our latest update on Chelsea injury news and return dates...

Reece James

The injury hell of Chelsea captain James continued on the weekend as he trudged off with a hamstring issue 27 minutes in at Goodison Park.

It is far from the first hamstring injury to hit the 24-year-old and Standard Sport understand he is a major doubt for the festive period ahead of scans on his leg.

"Reece felt something in his hamstring," Pochettino said. "For sure he's injured, but we don't know how serious it is. Of course for us he is an important player, one of the best full-backs in the world.

"We go back and assess again in the next few days what is going on with his hamstring."

Potential return date: Late December 2023

Reece James could be set for a fresh spell on the sidelines (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku

Pochettino has hinted that Nkunku is closing in on his long-awaited comeback from a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

Having returned to full training earlier this month, multiple chances for the French striker's debut have come and gone with the Chelsea manager waiting to be given the green light.

"The last step is always the most difficult thing," the manager said last week, adding that he hopes to have Nkunku ready "soon".

Potential return date: December 16, vs Sheffield United

Robert Sanchez

A recurrence of a previous knee injury was behind Sanchez being substituted at Everton.

The Spanish goalkeeper picked up the issue in the defeat at Manchester United before it was aggravated on the weekend, leading to Djordje Petrovic coming on in the second half. He will now be assessed.

"Robert Sanchez suffered a problem at Manchester United, it was an issue with his knee," said Pochettino. "He felt something during the second half, that is why he asked for the change. We must hope it is not a big issue."

Potential return date: Unknown

Robert Sanchez faces a nervy wait over a knee injury (Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia

Belgian midfielder Lavia was described in similar terms to Nkunku when Pochettino provided an update on the pair last week.

A "small delay" has set him back but the summer signing is now "so close" to finally making his debut having suffered an ankle injury after his arrival.

Potential return date: December 16, vs Sheffield United

Marc Cucurella

Chelsea were forced to substitute Cucurella as well as James and Sanchez at Everton, after he twisted his ankle. He will now be assessed.

"We hope that these issues are not big," said Pochettino. "These are the circumstances we have been dealing with since the start and it is too much for a young team that needs to have all the elements together if we want to build something solid."

Potential return date: Unknown

Marc Cucurella was forced off on Merseyside (AP)

Having been drafted into the midfield for the defeat at Newcastle, Ugochukwu has missed the subsequent three games with a "minor injury".

Yet to return to training, it is not known how long the summer signing will be out for.

Potential return date: January 2024

Pochettino hinted that Gusto could have returned for Everton, ahead of the Frenchman missing the game, after Chelsea stated he was starting the "reconditioning phase" of his return last week.

Potential return date: Late December 2023

Malo Gusto may be one player to return soon (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell

The left-back has been ruled out since September with a hamstring injury but did make a comeback to light training last week.

Potential return date: January 2024

Chalobah has also been pictured in light training on the grass at Cobham as he targets his first appearance of the season following a hamstring injury.

Potential return date: January 2024

Good to see you, boys. 👍 pic.twitter.com/vxjTguGf9d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2023

Wesley Fofana

Surgery on a serious knee injury in the summer cast doubt on whether Fofana would play this season, but he was able to start running in October as he continues the long road to recovery.

Potential return date: Spring/summer 2024

A setback in Chukwuemeka's return from a knee injury in October delayed his comeback to the Chelsea team, but he may be fit later this month.

Potential return date: Late December 2023

Carney Chukwuemeka is out with a knee injury (Action Images via Reuters)

Having returned to the bench for Chelsea's win over Brighton, Pochettino stated Madueke had suffered a "minor problem" to put him back on the sidlines.

Potential return date: Unknown