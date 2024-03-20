Chelsea injury update: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku latest news and return dates

Chelsea head into the international break with their treatment room not bursting for the first time in what must feel like an age.

Mauricio Pochettino still has a handful of stars sidelined, but has been able to welcome back the likes of Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile in recent weeks.

A big question mark remains over Levi Colwill, however, with no timeframe put on Reece James’ return.

Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana are among the others still on the sidelines ahead of the visit of Burnley after the international break.

Here is your latest update of Chelsea injury news and return dates...

Reece James

An injury-hit year for James took a turn for the worst in December when he suffered the latest of a long line of hamstring issues.

In a race to play again this season, England boss Gareth Southgate said last week that he “hopes” the right-back gets some game time to put himself in contention for Euro 2024.

But no timeframe has been placed on his return at this point.

Potential return date: Spring 2024

Levi Colwill

Chelsea have been without Colwill for the last three games after he picked up a toe injury.

A timeframe has not yet been set on the England defender’s return, with the club’s last update stating the continuation of his “rehabilitation programme”.

He will sit out this month’s internationals as fans wait on more detailed news of Colwill’s issue from Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Potential return date: Unknown

Christopher Nkunku

Pochettino stated at the end of February that Nkunku’s hamstring injury could keep him out for three to four weeks.

Chelsea labelled the Frenchman as “continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme” ahead of the Leicester game.

Potential return date: March/April 2024

Romeo Lavia

After just one appearance for Chelsea, having battled ankle and fitness issues, Lavia picked up a hamstring injury shortly after Christmas.

Still yet to return to training, the Blues have been eager not to put a return date on their summer signing.

Potential return date: Unknown

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea defender Fofana has missed the entire season after picking up a serious knee injury last summer.

Yet to return to full training, his comeback will be taken gradually to avoid aggravating the issue.

Potential return date: Spring/summer 2024

Lesley Ugochukwu

An initial eight-week timeframe was put on Ugochukwu’s return from a hamstring injury suffered in late December.

The Blues have not provided any substantial update on his progress, instead only defining him as “continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme”.

Potential return date: Unknown