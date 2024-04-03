Chelsea injury update: Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell and Reece James latest news and return dates

Chelsea remain in the midst of a major injury crisis.

While the Blues remain in with a chance of qualifying for Europe, the inconsistent nature of their season continued on Saturday during a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley.

They host Manchester United next but Mauricio Pochettino remains without a host of key players.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Chelsea injury news and return dates.

Malo Gusto

Another international break scare for Chelsea came when Malo Gusto withdrew from France’s Under-21 squad last week. He was fit for the game against Burnley but limped off in the closing stages.

Standard Sport understand Gusto could yet be fit to face United, however, given he was only suffering from cramp on the weekend

Potential return date: April 4, vs Manchester United

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell’s injury problems continued after the defender returned from England duty with a knock.

He missed the draw with the Clarets and Pochettino has confirmed the left-back will be assessed.

Potential return date: Unknown

Robert Sanchez

Sanchez has lost his starting spot since being injured, being relegated to cup games.

It was against the recent win over Leicester that the goalkeeper picked up a knock which will rule him out for this weekend, at least.

The problem is not considered serious.

Potential return date: April 2024

Trevoh Chalobah

The defender had started each of Chelsea's last four matches before missing the draw with Burnley, forming a partnership with Axel Disasi having finally returned to full fitness.

Pochettino has described the injury as “not a big issue”.

Potential return date: April 2024

Chalobah has missed most of the season (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia

Like Nkunku, Lavia has been beset by injury woe since joining Chelsea in a high-profile summer transfer, with ankle and thigh problems limiting him to just one substitute’s cameo for the club so far.

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that he will not play again this season.

Potential return date: Summer/autumn 2024

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka proved his worth to Pochettino by coming off the bench to net a crucial late goal against Leicester.

However, he has had a very stop-start campaign with injuries and has now withdrawn from England Under-21 duty ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday, having not featured in the thumping win in Azerbaijan on Friday.

Chelsea said that Chukwuemeka had “returned early to work on his fitness at Cobham, as he looks to play a key role in the remainder of the season”, so it doesn’t sound like he is suffering from any issue that will keep him out for long.

Potential return date: April 2024

Levi Colwill

Colwill has not played since the 2-2 west London derby draw at Brentford at the beginning of the month after suffering a toe injury.

Updates have been few and far between since then, with the versatile defender not in contention for England selection.

Colwill has been undertaking his rehabilitation programme and could return later this month.

Potential return date: April 15, vs Everton

James may not play again this season (Getty Images)

Reece James

Pochettino has confirmed captain Reece James may not play again this season after undergoing hamstring surgery way back in December.

Potential return date: Unknown

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has dealt with a succession of injury problems since arriving in west London, having made only 10 appearances for Chelsea to date.

He managed a run of games in February having being sidelined for a further month after waiting some six months initially for his competitive debut, but suffered a hamstring problem in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool at Wembley.

Pochettino said then that he expected Nkunku to miss “a few weeks”, so will be desperate to have him back sooner rather than later after the international break.

Potential return date: Spring 2024

Lesley Ugochukwu

Ugochukwu has missed three months of action now with the recurrence of a hamstring injury sustained in the defeat by Wolves at Molineux on Christmas Eve.

In January it was reported that the midfielder could be out for up to six weeks, but there’s still been no sign of a return.

Potential return date: Spring 2024

Wesley Fofana

The luckless Fofana suffered a serious knee injury before Chelsea’s pre-season tour last summer and needed surgery on his ACL.

He seemed to be making good progress in his recovery after being pictured in light training at Cobham, though Pochettino admitted earlier in March that it was “difficult to see” the French centre-back playing again this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024