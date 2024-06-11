Chelsea hoping to pay target’s release clause in instalments

Chelsea are hoping to agree a deal with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise and are hopeful the Eagles will accept an offer to meet the winger’s release clause in instalments.

Chelsea made an offer to sign Olise last summer and activated the then £35m release clause in the player’s contract at Selhurst Park, though Olise turned down the move across the capital in favour of signing a new deal with Palace.

The 22-year-old enhanced his reputation in 2023-24 despite an injury-hit campaign, with 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League across just 1277 minutes of action. His performances have again attracted interest from the division’s wealthiest sides and Chelsea are hoping to beat reported competition from Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Arsenal to his signing this summer.

GiveMeSport have claimed that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Olise over a move to Stamford Bridge and are now attempting to reach an agreement with Palace over the structure of a deal.

Olise’s release clause was raised to £60m last summer and Chelsea are hopeful that Palace will accept an offer that will see that figure met in instalments, as the West Londoners look to remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Olise – who could be at the centre of an international tug-of-war between France and England – could be the second signing made by Chelsea this summer, following the free transfer arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham.

