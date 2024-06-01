Chelsea hold talks with Fulham's Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo signed for Fulham from Manchester City in 2020 [Getty Images]

Chelsea have held talks with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo this week.

The Blues join Newcastle and Manchester United in a race to sign the 26-year-old, who is available on a free transfer.

Adarabioyo is understood to be keen on a move across London to Stamford Bridge, having previously looked bound for St James’ Park.

The former Manchester City academy centre-back rejected an offer to become one of the highest paid players at Craven Cottage in April.

His current contract at Fulham expires on 30 June.

Adarabioyo’s potential arrival could accelerate the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, who is available for sale this summer with reported interest from Manchester United.