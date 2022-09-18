Chelsea Gray wins WNBA Finals MVP after being snubbed for All-Star, All-WNBA selections

Chelsea Gray has what matters most: a WNBA championship and a Finals MVP.

The point gawd was snubbed for an All-Star selection, then was left off the All-WNBA team earlier this week. But her play was instrumental to the Las Vegas Aces' first title in franchise history.

Gray averaged 18.3 points and six assists per game in the Finals. She shot 58% from the field. The Aces go as Gray goes, and with championship experience (2016, Los Angeles Sparks), she was the extra push Las Vegas needed.

Gray averaged 18.3 PPG and 6 APG throughout the playoffs

Gray finished Game 4 with a game-high 20 points in the Aces' 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun to claim the 2022 WNBA championship.

Gray may have been even more impactful earlier in the postseason, putting up 31 points and 10 assists in the semifinals clincher against the Seattle Storm. That was after 29 points and 12 assists in Game 4. Those two games were a precursor for what was to come in the Finals.

The Aces had already won a title this season: the Commissioner's Cup. Gray was also the MVP in that game. She is signed with the Aces for the next two seasons.