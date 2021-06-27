Chelsea Gray with an And One vs. Seattle Storm
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 06/27/2021
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
It seems inaccurate to say Lillard played no role in the Trail Blazers hiring Billups.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have "dustups."
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) -Belgium knocked defending champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final tie against Italy. A 43rd-minute strike from Thorgan Hazard secured the win for Roberto Martinez's team, who survived plenty of pressure from the Portuguese in the second half. But with the finishing touch missing, it was the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo and a Portugal team who had triumphed in Paris five years ago.
Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin ran the second-fastest hurdles times in history at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. A Usain Bolt record fell.
Not the Hazard brother you might have expected to score a goal like this, is it?
The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gave an honest assessment of his performance in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
If Damian Lillard indeed forces his way out of Portland and into the Eastern Conference, that would knock one of the West's top teams down a peg.
The Boston Red Sox lit up Gerrit Cole to grab a 9-2 win Sunday and full weekend sweep of the Yankees.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
An outfield collision between Cleveland's Josh Naylor and Ernie Clement left Naylor in serious pain. He was carted off.
Larissa Pacheco continues to shine during the 2021 PFL season.
“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”
The rest of Kevin De Bruyne's EURO 2020 campaign is suddenly, sadly, in doubt.
Tony Stewart accidentally hit the kill switch and started shotgun on the field, but that was not enough to keep him out of Victory Lane at Eldora Speedway.
Nelly Korda turned a two-player race into a runaway as she won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship by three shots to capture her first major-championship title.
Check out Sunday's results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.