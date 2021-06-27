Chelsea Gray with an And One vs. Seattle Storm

Reuters

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) -Belgium knocked defending champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final tie against Italy. A 43rd-minute strike from Thorgan Hazard secured the win for Roberto Martinez's team, who survived plenty of pressure from the Portuguese in the second half. But with the finishing touch missing, it was the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo and a Portugal team who had triumphed in Paris five years ago.