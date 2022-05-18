Chelsea Gray with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/17/2022
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/17/2022
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/17/2022
Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists. Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson [more]
Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.
St. Xavier grad Justin Thomas isn't pleased with how much golf fans are paying for beer at Southern Hills, which is hosting the 2022 PGA Championship.
On Monday's episode of 'Undisputed,' Skip Bayless relayed what Lil Wayne overheard from his courtside seat during the Suns' Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.
Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish takes about pretty much everything, but this one won't sit well with most Warriors fans.
The 15-time major champ made a subtle change to his bag.
Here's the complete 2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket if you'd like to see the path Ohio State must travel. #GoBucks
“It was one of, if not, the greatest shots of my career,” Player said.
Jon Rahm is the best ball-striker on the PGA Tour and he says making a footwear change has made a big difference.
The group he’s going to play the first two rounds with would have been must-watch TV — even without him.
The Phoenix Suns issued a statement apologizing to fans via social media on Monday. It did not go over well.
Despite lottery drop, Detroit Pistons should have plethora of enticing options in 2022 NBA draft, perhaps Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray
Willson Contreras and Dan Vogelbach's minor dustup led to a brief skirmish in Tuesday's Cubs-Pirates game at Wrigley Field.
The Warriors are known for their small-ball efficiency, but Charles Barkley doesn't think it will be enough.
Woods not only dismissed Norman’s Saudi venture, he reminded his fellow players who set the bar.
Luka Doncic is conjuring up three tickets to Cancun for the Splash Brothers.
Drawing a line on his ball may go a long to determining which type of week it will be for Collin Morikawa.
The Yankees, who have won 27 of their first 36 games, are off to one of their greatest starts in franchise history.
D’Eriq King, a quarterback who was once discussed as a potential first-round draft pick, went undrafted last month and has now been cut after a brief opportunity with the Patriots. King was waived today, after practicing at multiple positions at the Patriots’ minicamp. Shortly after signing with the Patriots, King said he was excited about [more]